New Strong Sell Stocks for July 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.1% downward over the last 60 days.

American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) is anetwork air carrier which provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

