See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of July 15, 2024
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK - Free Report) is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company is a prominent publicly traded lodging REIT, boasting a diverse portfolio of leading hotels and resorts. Park is posting continued beats on earnings and pays a dividend of 7%. In late April, the company reported an 18% EPS beat. This was another earnings beat for the company that has posted a winning streak going back to 2020. Estimates are slowly trending higher. The stock took off in late 2023, moving from $12 to $17. After some brief consolidation, it made new highs this past April at $18. PK is starting to look attractive at current levels, for an entry into PK for a long-term value play. While that story plays out, investors can collect a healthy dividend.
Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player.Walmart has outpaced the industry over the past year, gaining from its highly diversified business with contributions from various segments, channels and formats. The company's robust omnichannel initiatives have driven increased traffic in both in-store and digital channels. Its strategic focus on enhancing delivery services has been particularly rewarding, leading to a consistent rise in market share for groceries. Upsides like these, along with growth in the advertising business, fueled Walmart’s first-quarter results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year, and e-commerce penetration grew across all markets. Management has raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. Walmart’s healthy cash flows have been allowing it to make shareholder-friendly moves.