Compared to Estimates, Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) reported $359.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $1.31 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $355.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +10.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.2% versus 57.8% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (TE): 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $32.54 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.62 billion.
  • Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $86.25 million versus $104.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $88.37 million versus $108.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $89.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $87.62 million.
  • Net interest income (TE): $273.26 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $271.46 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $270.43 million compared to the $268.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Secondary mortgage market operations: $3.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.98 million.
  • Other income: $13.26 million versus $11.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Bank card and ATM fees: $21.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.88 million.
Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

