Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $116.04, demonstrating a +0.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.
The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen an increase of 6.32% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, up 12.89% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $91.28 billion, reflecting a 10.08% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.92 per share and revenue of $359.24 billion, which would represent changes of -6.3% and +4.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.26% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Exxon Mobil is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.77, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.