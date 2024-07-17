SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, SharkNinja, Inc. (
SN Quick Quote SN - Free Report) reached $73.84, with a +0.37% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 21.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.06 billion, indicating a 12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion, which would represent changes of +18.63% and +11.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SharkNinja, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.54, so one might conclude that SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that SN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Furniture industry stood at 1.16 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
