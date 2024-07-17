We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) standing at $10.51, reflecting a +1.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 6.58% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 22, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.53, signifying a 20.9% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $404 million, up 685.51% from the year-ago period.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.01% and +569.51%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, AGNC Investment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, AGNC Investment is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.74, so one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 216, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.