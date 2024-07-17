We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) ending at $20.40, denoting a +1.69% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.
Shares of the shipping company witnessed a loss of 4.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ardmore Shipping will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.03, marking an 80.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $79.79 million, up 32.1% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.25 per share and a revenue of $280.31 million, indicating changes of +19.93% and +6.15%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Ardmore Shipping presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Ardmore Shipping is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.01, which means Ardmore Shipping is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.