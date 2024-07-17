We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The latest trading session saw Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) ending at $16.19, denoting a +1.19% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 14.89% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
The upcoming earnings release of Oscar Health, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Oscar Health, Inc. to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 328.57%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.18 billion, reflecting a 43.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
OSCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $8.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +95.08% and +48.38%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.15% lower. At present, Oscar Health, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.