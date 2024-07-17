BP (BP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

BP (
BP Quick Quote BP - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $34.89, demonstrating a -0.4% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.
Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 0.23% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 8% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.18, reflecting a 32.58% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.26 billion, up 27.86% from the prior-year quarter.
BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $241.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.67% and +13.48%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.97% lower. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.77.
It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
