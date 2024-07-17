Back to top

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.23 billion, up 23% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was +4.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Interactive Brokers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Customer Statistics - Total Accounts: 2,924 thousand versus 2,720.23 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average interest-earning assets: $133.62 billion versus $127.30 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Customer Statistics - Total Customer DARTs: 2,386 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,221.61 thousand.
  • Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order: $3.01 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.96.
  • Customer Statistics - Customer Equity: 497.2 billion versus 466.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total net interest income: $792 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $765.08 million.
  • Commissions: $406 million compared to the $398.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Interest income: $1.83 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other fees and services: $68 million versus $59.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other income: -$36 million versus $10.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Interactive Brokers have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

