Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (
KNSL Quick Quote KNSL - Free Report) closed at $403.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.05% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.52, marking a 22.22% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $377.37 million, indicating a 27.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.98 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.84% and +27.11%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.56. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.
It's also important to note that KNSL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.61 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KNSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
