Here's Why Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

BAH Quick Quote BAH - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $158.19, indicating a +0.62% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 2.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.71% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 26, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 4.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.92 billion, up 10.09% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.05 per share and a revenue of $11.72 billion, indicating changes of +10% and +9.93%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.69.
Also, we should mention that BAH has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Government Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Government Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
