Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) reached $5.99, with a -0.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 15.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.03, reflecting a 250% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7 million, indicating a 54.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $34.93 million, which would represent changes of +900% and +43.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.45% higher. Right now, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.55, which means Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SRTS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.