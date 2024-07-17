Back to top

Compared to Estimates, WaFd (WAFD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, WaFd (WAFD - Free Report) reported revenue of $194.44 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was +28.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WaFd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Non-performing Assets: $68.79 million versus $81.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.6% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $61.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $17.26 million versus $14.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $177.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $166.12 million.
Shares of WaFd have returned +18.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

