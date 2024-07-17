Back to top

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

BlackRock 80/20 Target Allocation I (BIAPX - Free Report) : 0.1% expense ratio and 0% management fee. BIAPX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.3% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Institutional (TRLIX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. TRLIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.9%, expense ratio of 0.41% and management fee of 0.4%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Deutsche Capital Growth Institutional (SDGTX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SDGTX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. SDGTX has an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.46%, and annual returns of 15.86% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


