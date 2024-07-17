Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Insteel Industries (IIIN - Free Report) is one of the nation's largest manufacturers of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 27.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI - Free Report) is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 60 days.

BrownForman (BF.B - Free Report) is amanufacturer, distiller, bottler, importer, exporter, marketer and seller of a wide variety of alcoholic beverages under recognized brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.0% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


