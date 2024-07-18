For the quarter ended June 2024, Omnicom (
Omnicom (OMC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.85 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.95, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was +3.72%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Omnicom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Organic Revenue Growth: 5.2% versus 3.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Organic Revenue Growth - Healthcare: 2% versus 3.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Organic Revenue Growth - Commerce & Branding: -3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.
- Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential: 17.6% versus 5% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific: $431.50 million versus $455.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
- Revenue by Geography- North America: $2.15 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
- Revenue by Geography- Middle East and Africa: $65.60 million versus $71.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
- Revenue by Geography- Europe: $1.10 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
- Revenue- Advertising & Media: $2.05 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
- Revenue- Execution & Support: $211.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $216.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
- Revenue- Healthcare: $353.10 million compared to the $309.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Public Relations: $418.20 million compared to the $415.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
Shares of Omnicom have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.