Compared to Estimates, Prologis (PLD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.85 billion, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +0.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prologis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Occupancy: 96.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 96.5%.
  • Revenues- Development management and other: $0.84 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental: $1.85 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • Revenues- Strategic capital: $154.74 million compared to the $130.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -80.6% year over year.
  • Rental and other revenues: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.92 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.66.
Shares of Prologis have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

