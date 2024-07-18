We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
First Horizon (FHN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
First Horizon National (FHN - Free Report) reported $815 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 21%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $819.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was -2.70%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how First Horizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for First Horizon here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 61.4% compared to the 59.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $75.24 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.66 billion.
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
- Total nonperforming loans and leases: $574 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $530.13 million.
- Net Interest Income: $629 million compared to the $633.67 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $186 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $186.23 million.
- Net interest income (FTE): $633 million versus $637.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Service charges and fees: $58 million compared to the $56.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Fixed income: $40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.85 million.
- Mortgage banking and title: $10 million versus $9.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Card and digital banking fees: $20 million compared to the $19.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of First Horizon have returned +20.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.