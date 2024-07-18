Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) reported $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was -1.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.3% versus 65.7% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Book value per common share: $48.03 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $48.34.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets: $198.47 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $199.25 billion.
  • Return on average total assets: 0.7% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Return on average common equity: 6.7% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net charge-offs: $184 million compared to the $181.20 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Tangible book value per common share: $30.61 versus $30.78 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio): 10.7% compared to the 10.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.3%.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 12% versus 11.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

