First Community (FCCO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First Community (FCCO - Free Report) reported $16.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +13.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent): 2.9% versus 2.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 72.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 73.7%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $3.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.20 million.
Shares of First Community have returned +16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

