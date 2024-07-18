Oracle ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) Retail Merchandise Financial Planning Cloud Service (MFP) has been implemented by Ackermans, a leading value retailer, marking a significant upgrade from the latter’s previous Enterprise Planning (EP) system. The decision to replace the outdated EP system with Oracle MFP came after a comprehensive market evaluation and tender process. Ackermans sought a more robust and efficient solution that could better address the company's evolving needs. After careful consideration, Oracle emerged as the ideal partner for this crucial transition. The AI-powered Oracle MFP application is designed to serve as a vital tool for various stakeholders within the company, including product planners, planning managers and central planning teams. Its key functions include setting seasonal targets for different clothing categories and divisions, facilitating the approval process for plans between product planners and planning managers, developing comprehensive seasonal business plans and monitoring weekly performance against targets. To ensure a smooth transition, Ackermans collaborated closely with Retsci, a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, to implement the Oracle Cloud MFP solution. The implementation of Oracle MFP is expected to yield significant benefits for both customers and employees at Ackermans. These include improved efficiency and accuracy in merchandise financial planning, supported by better-managed inventory. The new system leverages advanced planning tools to streamline processes and reduce system maintenance time. From a technical and operational standpoint, Oracle MFP offers several advantages. These include more efficient resource utilization, a reduction in processing time by more than half and the ability to provide continuous real-time updates with minimal disruption to business operations. Oracle Faces Stiff Competition in the Growing Cloud Market
Oracle (ORCL) Cloud Enhances Ackermans' Retail Planning System
Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) Retail Merchandise Financial Planning Cloud Service (MFP) has been implemented by Ackermans, a leading value retailer, marking a significant upgrade from the latter’s previous Enterprise Planning (EP) system.
The decision to replace the outdated EP system with Oracle MFP came after a comprehensive market evaluation and tender process. Ackermans sought a more robust and efficient solution that could better address the company's evolving needs. After careful consideration, Oracle emerged as the ideal partner for this crucial transition.
The AI-powered Oracle MFP application is designed to serve as a vital tool for various stakeholders within the company, including product planners, planning managers and central planning teams. Its key functions include setting seasonal targets for different clothing categories and divisions, facilitating the approval process for plans between product planners and planning managers, developing comprehensive seasonal business plans and monitoring weekly performance against targets.
To ensure a smooth transition, Ackermans collaborated closely with Retsci, a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, to implement the Oracle Cloud MFP solution.
The implementation of Oracle MFP is expected to yield significant benefits for both customers and employees at Ackermans. These include improved efficiency and accuracy in merchandise financial planning, supported by better-managed inventory. The new system leverages advanced planning tools to streamline processes and reduce system maintenance time.
From a technical and operational standpoint, Oracle MFP offers several advantages. These include more efficient resource utilization, a reduction in processing time by more than half and the ability to provide continuous real-time updates with minimal disruption to business operations.
Oracle Faces Stiff Competition in the Growing Cloud Market
While Oracle has made significant strides with its cloud offerings, including the recent implementation of its Retail Merchandise Financial Planning Cloud Service at Ackermans, the company faces formidable competition from established players like Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) -owned Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) Azure and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) -owned Google Cloud besides emerging contenders.
AWS continues to lead the pack as the dominant force in the cloud market. With its first-mover advantage and a vast array of services, AWS has maintained a significant market share. Its robust infrastructure and continuous innovation have made it the go-to choice for many businesses across various industries.
Microsoft Azure, leveraging its strong enterprise relationships and comprehensive suite of cloud services, has emerged as a strong challenger to AWS. Azure's seamless integration with widely-used Microsoft products and its hybrid cloud capabilities have contributed to its rapid growth and adoption among businesses of all sizes.
Google Cloud Platform has been gaining ground, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Google's expertise in data analytics and its commitment to open-source technologies have attracted a growing number of customers, especially those looking to leverage advanced AI capabilities.
IBM, with its acquisition of Red Hat, has repositioned itself as a major player in the hybrid cloud market. Alibaba Cloud, while primarily dominant in the Asian market, has been expanding its global footprint.
In this competitive landscape, Oracle has been working to differentiate itself through industry-specific cloud solutions, such as its retail-focused offerings. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has also been emphasizing its autonomous database capabilities and integrated cloud applications as key differentiators.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, total cloud revenues are expected to grow in the range of 21-23% in constant currency and 20-22% in dollar terms. The company expects fiscal 2025 cloud infrastructure services to grow 50% faster than fiscal 2024.
As the cloud market continues to evolve, with emerging technologies like edge computing and serverless architectures gaining prominence, all players, including Oracle, will need to adapt quickly to maintain relevance and competitiveness.