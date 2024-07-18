We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Penske (PAG) Buys Bill Brown Ford to Expand Retail Operations
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) , a diversified transportation services company in the United States, acquired Bill Brown Ford in southeastern Michigan to expand its North American retail operations presence in the Midwest. Located in Livonia, this dealership serves Michigan's most populous county. The acquisition is projected to generate an estimated $550 million in annual revenues.
Per the deal, Penske will acquire more than 200,000 square feet of facilities across 29 acres that include a main dealership, pre-owned facility, fleet maintenance center and collision center. Bill Brown Ford dealership is a distinguished recipient of the Ford President's Award 18 times, highlighting its commitment to excellence in performance, customer service and satisfaction.
Penske is riding high on strategic acquisitions. Last year, the company completed acquisitions that added more than $340 million in annualized revenues. The acquisition of Rybrook Group, completed in January 2024, is likely to add $1 billion to the company's annualized revenues. The acquisition of two Porsche dealerships in Australia, completed in June, is expected to add $130 million to PAG's annualized revenues. The acquisition of River States Truck and Trailer, Inc., also completed in June, is expected to add $200 million to the company's annualized revenues.
In June, Premier Truck Group, an international dealership group specializing in medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial trucks and a subsidiary of Penske, acquired River States Truck and Trailer, Inc., based in La Crosse, WI. This acquisition is projected to bring an estimated $200 million in annual revenues to Premier Truck Group.
So far this year, Penske has completed acquisitions representing nearly $2 billion in estimated annual revenues.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
PAG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMY - Free Report) , Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
The consensus estimate for SZKMY’s 2025 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 2.09%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 38 cents and 15 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 0.73%. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 9 cents in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXL’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.05% and 544.44%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 have moved up 2 cents in the past 60 days. The same for 2025 has moved up 5 cents in the past 30 days.