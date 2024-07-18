Snail (SNAL) Boost Mobile Offerings With ARK Franchise Game

Snail, Inc. ( SNAL Quick Quote SNAL - Free Report) , a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, recently announced the launch of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for mobile platforms. The move aligns with the growing trend of mobile gaming and also leverages the established popularity of the ARK franchise to ensure a successful entry into the mobile gaming market. Developed in collaboration with Grove Street Games, the expansive adaptation of the ARK franchise will be available on both iOS and Android devices. The mobile adaptation of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is designed to provide the same depth and engagement as its PC counterpart. The game features stunning graphics and a wealth of content, including vast worlds to explore, over 150 dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures to tame and train, intricate multiplayer tribe dynamics and extensive crafting and building systems. The mobile edition will initially launch with the ARK Island and Scorched Earth expansion maps. The company expects all maps to be available by 2025-end. Given the full-scale PC game experience offerings on mobile devices, the management is optimistic. It anticipates the initiative to capture a new segment of gamers who prefer mobile gaming over traditional PC or console gaming. The inclusivity is anticipated to increase player engagement, thereby driving growth. Focus on Gaming & Content Bode Well
SNAL’s focus on future game updates and content releases is promising. In the first quarter of 2024, Snail’s indie publishing label, Wandering Wizard, launched
Zombie Within, the second entry in the social deduction genre developed by NewGen. Currently available in early access on Steam, the game is set for a 1.0 release in fourth-quarter 2024. West Hunt expanded to Nintendo Switch, offering cross-play capabilities and further broadening its player base. The animated series based on the ARK universe, launched on Paramount Plus, received significant acclaim, with positive reviews and solid ratings from IGN. This initiative not only enhances player engagement but also attracts new audiences to the ARK franchise. Snail remains committed to expanding its modding program, which has shown promising early results. Utilizing the Unreal 5 engine, Snail provides content creators with professional-level tools to develop and distribute mods across various platforms. The company anticipates consistent growth in this area, with several exciting mods in the pipeline for future releases. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past six months, shares of Snail have declined 11.9% against the
industry’s 16.3% growth. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Snail currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows: PlayAGS, Inc. ( AGS Quick Quote AGS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AGS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. The stock has appreciated 73.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here. The consensus estimate for AGS’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.7% and 5,200%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited ( OSW Quick Quote OSW - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. The stock has surged 42.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 10.4% and 28.6%, respectively, from year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has rallied 73.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS calls for growth of 16.9% and 64%, respectively, from year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
Snail (SNAL) Boost Mobile Offerings With ARK Franchise Game
Snail, Inc. (SNAL - Free Report) , a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, recently announced the launch of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for mobile platforms. The move aligns with the growing trend of mobile gaming and also leverages the established popularity of the ARK franchise to ensure a successful entry into the mobile gaming market.
Developed in collaboration with Grove Street Games, the expansive adaptation of the ARK franchise will be available on both iOS and Android devices. The mobile adaptation of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is designed to provide the same depth and engagement as its PC counterpart.
The game features stunning graphics and a wealth of content, including vast worlds to explore, over 150 dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures to tame and train, intricate multiplayer tribe dynamics and extensive crafting and building systems. The mobile edition will initially launch with the ARK Island and Scorched Earth expansion maps. The company expects all maps to be available by 2025-end.
Given the full-scale PC game experience offerings on mobile devices, the management is optimistic. It anticipates the initiative to capture a new segment of gamers who prefer mobile gaming over traditional PC or console gaming. The inclusivity is anticipated to increase player engagement, thereby driving growth.
Focus on Gaming & Content Bode Well
SNAL’s focus on future game updates and content releases is promising. In the first quarter of 2024, Snail’s indie publishing label, Wandering Wizard, launched Zombie Within, the second entry in the social deduction genre developed by NewGen. Currently available in early access on Steam, the game is set for a 1.0 release in fourth-quarter 2024. West Hunt expanded to Nintendo Switch, offering cross-play capabilities and further broadening its player base.
The animated series based on the ARK universe, launched on Paramount Plus, received significant acclaim, with positive reviews and solid ratings from IGN. This initiative not only enhances player engagement but also attracts new audiences to the ARK franchise.
Snail remains committed to expanding its modding program, which has shown promising early results. Utilizing the Unreal 5 engine, Snail provides content creators with professional-level tools to develop and distribute mods across various platforms. The company anticipates consistent growth in this area, with several exciting mods in the pipeline for future releases.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past six months, shares of Snail have declined 11.9% against the industry’s 16.3% growth.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Snail currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:
PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AGS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. The stock has appreciated 73.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
The consensus estimate for AGS’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.7% and 5,200%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. The stock has surged 42.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 10.4% and 28.6%, respectively, from year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has rallied 73.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS calls for growth of 16.9% and 64%, respectively, from year-ago levels.