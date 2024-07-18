ADTRAN (ADTN) Unites With telMAX to Boost Canada Broadband

ADTRAN, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) recently announced that telMAX has decided to deploy ADTRAN’s cutting-edge fiber access technology, Mosaic Cloud Platform (CP), to provide high-speed broadband to a multitude of new communities. This marks a significant stride in telMAX’s mission to dominate the telecommunications landscape in Canada. The Mosaic CP platform seamlessly integrates with the GLDS BroadHub subscriber management platform and operates on an open microservices architecture. This powerful combination will likely facilitate the rapid, cost-effective expansion of telMAX’s network, thereby promising lightning-fast connectivity and an exceptional customer experience. The deployment centers around ADTRAN’s SDX 6000 Series of Combo PON optical line terminals and multigigabit XGS-PON optical network terminals, which are tailored to meet the demands of bandwidth-intensive subscribers. This is expected to enable telMAX to execute operations remotely, ensuring seamless, efficient installations and elevating overall service quality. telMAX’s network extension is already making waves in the Greater Toronto Area, with communities in Newmarket, Stouffville, Brooklin and Aurora already benefiting from enhanced connectivity. The integration of ADTRAN’s technology will likely allow telMAX to dynamically adjust to network conditions, respond rapidly to customer needs and scale operations efficiently. By automating network management and service activation, telMAX is also expected to swiftly deploy new equipment and optimize productivity, thereby minimizing operational costs and manual efforts. Furthermore, this deployment aims to establish this Canada-based telecom services provider with a more agile and customer-focused network, significantly increasing overall satisfaction as it expands ultra-fast full-fiber broadband to more households and businesses across Southern Ontario. This collaboration between ADTRAN and telMAX underscores the former's commitment to strengthening its foothold in the telecommunications sector and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower communities with high-speed network access solutions. This collaboration is also expected to expand the market reach of ADTRAN and improve its revenues in the upcoming quarters. Shares of ADTRAN have lost 38.8% over the past year against the industry’s gain of 43.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Image: Bigstock
ADTRAN (ADTN) Unites With telMAX to Boost Canada Broadband
ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) recently announced that telMAX has decided to deploy ADTRAN’s cutting-edge fiber access technology, Mosaic Cloud Platform (CP), to provide high-speed broadband to a multitude of new communities. This marks a significant stride in telMAX’s mission to dominate the telecommunications landscape in Canada.
The Mosaic CP platform seamlessly integrates with the GLDS BroadHub subscriber management platform and operates on an open microservices architecture. This powerful combination will likely facilitate the rapid, cost-effective expansion of telMAX’s network, thereby promising lightning-fast connectivity and an exceptional customer experience.
The deployment centers around ADTRAN’s SDX 6000 Series of Combo PON optical line terminals and multigigabit XGS-PON optical network terminals, which are tailored to meet the demands of bandwidth-intensive subscribers. This is expected to enable telMAX to execute operations remotely, ensuring seamless, efficient installations and elevating overall service quality.
telMAX’s network extension is already making waves in the Greater Toronto Area, with communities in Newmarket, Stouffville, Brooklin and Aurora already benefiting from enhanced connectivity. The integration of ADTRAN’s technology will likely allow telMAX to dynamically adjust to network conditions, respond rapidly to customer needs and scale operations efficiently.
By automating network management and service activation, telMAX is also expected to swiftly deploy new equipment and optimize productivity, thereby minimizing operational costs and manual efforts. Furthermore, this deployment aims to establish this Canada-based telecom services provider with a more agile and customer-focused network, significantly increasing overall satisfaction as it expands ultra-fast full-fiber broadband to more households and businesses across Southern Ontario.
This collaboration between ADTRAN and telMAX underscores the former's commitment to strengthening its foothold in the telecommunications sector and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower communities with high-speed network access solutions. This collaboration is also expected to expand the market reach of ADTRAN and improve its revenues in the upcoming quarters.
Shares of ADTRAN have lost 38.8% over the past year against the industry’s gain of 43.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
