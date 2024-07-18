We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, ARKO Corp. (ARKO - Free Report) reached $6.43, with a -0.46% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.03% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.88% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.18, indicating a 63.64% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.41 billion, indicating a 2.51% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.54 per share and a revenue of $9.17 billion, signifying shifts of +125% and -2.58%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, ARKO Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.16 of its industry.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ARKO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.