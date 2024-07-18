We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) closed at $3.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.39% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.43%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $675.09 million, indicating a 19.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $2.75 billion, indicating changes of +72.73% and +16.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 300% lower within the past month. At present, Grab Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.