Image: Bigstock
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.76, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.03% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, RCM Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.9 million, up 4.27% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $278.04 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.06% and +5.62%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, RCM Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.23.
The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.