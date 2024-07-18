We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $317.78, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.77%.
The the stock of maker of stun guns and body cameras has risen by 8.83% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. On that day, Axon Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $476.34 million, indicating a 27.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.68 per share and a revenue of $1.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.04% and +26.65%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axon Enterprise. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Axon Enterprise possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Axon Enterprise is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 68.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.79.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.