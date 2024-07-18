We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stellantis (STLA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) standing at $20.34, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had lost 0.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 22.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Stellantis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 25, 2024.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.65 per share and a revenue of $200.96 billion, indicating changes of -12.13% and +6.19%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.83% decrease. As of now, Stellantis holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Stellantis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.16 of its industry.
One should further note that STLA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.