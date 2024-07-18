We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) ending at $13.49, denoting a -1.6% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.77%.
The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 1.79% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.44, indicating a 22.81% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $301 million, down 10.35% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.75 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, representing changes of -22.22% and -9.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Arbor Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.83. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.9.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.