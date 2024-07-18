We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2024, Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.63 billion, down 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.72, compared to $4.81 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.67, the EPS surprise was +1.87%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel: 1,138 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,091.48 $/ton.
- Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication: 2,978 $/ton compared to the 3,122.61 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts.
- Shipments in Tons - External - Steel operations: 2,753.12 KTon versus 2,856.86 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
- Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment: 159.07 KTon versus 151.56 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted): 388 $/ton versus 404.58 $/ton estimated by three analysts on average.
- Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments: 2,372.86 KTon versus 2,410.02 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
- Shipments in Tons - Metals Recycling - Ferrous: 1,507.23 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,504.07 KTon.
- Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton: 1,943.58 KTon versus 1,976.44 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
- External Net Sales- Steel: $3.13 billion versus $3.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
- External net sales- Metals Recycling: $586.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $530.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
- External net sales- Steel Fabrication: $472.83 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $472.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.3%.
- External net sales- All Other: $441.14 million versus $293.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.2% change.
Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.