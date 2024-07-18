Back to top

United (UAL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.99 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.14, compared to $5.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.97, the EPS surprise was +4.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ASMs (Available seat miles): 79,678 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 78,722.63 million.
  • Passenger load factor - Consolidated: 84.2% compared to the 84.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM): 18.81 cents versus 19.26 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average yield per RPM: 20.4 cents versus 21.04 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
  • PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile): 17.17 cents versus 17.68 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average aircraft fuel price per gallon: $2.76 versus $2.83 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Passenger Revenue- Domestic: $7.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Passenger Revenue- Latin America: $1.23 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Passenger Revenue- Pacific: $1.39 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.
  • Operating revenue- Passenger revenue: $13.68 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $13.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Operating revenue- Other operating revenue: $892 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $870.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Operating revenue- Cargo: $414 million versus $377.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.
Shares of United have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

