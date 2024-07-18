We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United (UAL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.99 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.14, compared to $5.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.97, the EPS surprise was +4.28%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- ASMs (Available seat miles): 79,678 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 78,722.63 million.
- Passenger load factor - Consolidated: 84.2% compared to the 84.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM): 18.81 cents versus 19.26 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average yield per RPM: 20.4 cents versus 21.04 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
- PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile): 17.17 cents versus 17.68 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average aircraft fuel price per gallon: $2.76 versus $2.83 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Passenger Revenue- Domestic: $7.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
- Passenger Revenue- Latin America: $1.23 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
- Passenger Revenue- Pacific: $1.39 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.
- Operating revenue- Passenger revenue: $13.68 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $13.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
- Operating revenue- Other operating revenue: $892 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $870.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
- Operating revenue- Cargo: $414 million versus $377.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.
Shares of United have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.