Bank OZK (OZK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) reported revenue of $416.78 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $409.6 million, representing a surprise of +1.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 32.7% compared to the 32.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 4.7% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets: $33.58 billion compared to the $33.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $28.78 million versus $27.42 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $391.03 million compared to the $385.40 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $387.99 million compared to the $382.18 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value: $5.61 million versus $5.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gains (losses) on sales of other assets: $1.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.32 million.
  • Trust income: $2.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.14 million.
  • Loan service, maintenance and other fees: $6.48 million compared to the $5.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank OZK here>>>

Shares of Bank OZK have returned +19.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

