Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Banner (BANR) Q2 Earnings

Banner (BANR - Free Report) reported $149.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.66 million, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Banner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.5% compared to the 64.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total non-performing assets: $33.29 million compared to the $33.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-performing loans: $30.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.41 million.
  • Total Average interest-earning assets: $14.74 billion versus $14.54 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total non-interest income: $17.20 million compared to the $17.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income: $132.55 million versus $132.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent): $135.74 million compared to the $134.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $3.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.67 million.
Shares of Banner have returned +23.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

