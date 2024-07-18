Back to top

Wintrust (WTFC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $591.76 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.32, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $585.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40, the EPS surprise was -3.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wintrust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 57.5%.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $54.12 billion compared to the $53.78 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loan: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.3% versus 9.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $473.49 million compared to the $468.35 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $121.15 million compared to the $118.70 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $470.61 million versus $466.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking: $29.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.35 million.
  • Fees from covered call and put options: $2.06 million versus $3.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $15.55 million compared to the $15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Wealth management: $35.41 million compared to the $35.02 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wintrust here>>>

Shares of Wintrust have returned +19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

