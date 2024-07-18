We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $21.32, indicating a -0.51% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 9.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hercules Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Hercules Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.99 million, up 7.53% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $503.7 million, which would represent changes of -0.96% and +9.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Hercules Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.33, which means Hercules Capital is trading at a premium to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.