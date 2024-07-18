We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MongoDB (MDB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $262.76, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.77%.
The the stock of database platform has risen by 18.01% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
The upcoming earnings release of MongoDB will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.48, showcasing a 48.39% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $462.92 million, up 9.23% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion, indicating changes of -32.13% and +12.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, MongoDB is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 114.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.44 of its industry.
Investors should also note that MDB has a PEG ratio of 13.51 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.