Rithm (RITM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Rithm (RITM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.60, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.39% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.43%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rithm in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Rithm to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 8.86% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $4.82 billion, signifying shifts of -14.56% and +33.16%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rithm. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Rithm holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Rithm is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.52. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.32 for its industry.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.