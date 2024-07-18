We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bloom Energy (BE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $15.28, demonstrating a +1.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.77%.
The developer of fuel cell systems's shares have seen an increase of 10.48% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bloom Energy in its upcoming release. On that day, Bloom Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70.59%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $314.75 million, indicating a 4.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.15 per share and a revenue of $1.47 billion, signifying shifts of +250% and +10.13%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Bloom Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bloom Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 101.38 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.31.
Meanwhile, BE's PEG ratio is currently 4.06. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.58.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.