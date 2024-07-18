VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw VICI Properties Inc. (
VICI Quick Quote VICI - Free Report) ending at $30.87, denoting a +1.98% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 3.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $956.61 million, indicating a 6.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.65% and +6.34%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.71 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) ending at $30.87, denoting a +1.98% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 3.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $956.61 million, indicating a 6.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.65% and +6.34%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.71 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.