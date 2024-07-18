We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) closed at $1.30, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.39% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Intrusion Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 million, down 14.97% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$2.72 per share and revenue of $6.1 million, indicating changes of -377.19% and +8.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intrusion Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.