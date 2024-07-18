PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (
PAGS Quick Quote PAGS - Free Report) closed at $13.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.33% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.35, marking a 34.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $721.04 million, down 6.7% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.44 per share and a revenue of $3.15 billion, representing changes of +32.11% and -1.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% lower within the past month. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.79, so one might conclude that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PAGS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
