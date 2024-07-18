Back to top

F.N.B. (FNB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, F.N.B. (FNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $403.81 million, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $407.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -2.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 54.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 54.1%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $41.42 billion versus $41.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $108 million compared to the $111.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $87.92 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $84.72 million.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $6.96 million versus $7.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Service charges: $23.33 million versus $30.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Trust services: $11.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.52 million.
  • Securities commissions and fees: $7.98 million versus $7.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Capital markets income: $5.14 million compared to the $6.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $315.89 million compared to the $322.66 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of F.N.B. have returned +18.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

