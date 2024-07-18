Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Rexford Industrial (REXR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Rexford Industrial (REXR - Free Report) reported $237.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rexford Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $232.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $210.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • Management leasing and development services: $0.16 million compared to the $0.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
  • Interest income: $4.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.16 million.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.37 versus $0.27 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Rexford Industrial have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

