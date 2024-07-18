Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Home BancShares (HOMB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Home BancShares (HOMB - Free Report) reported revenue of $254.6 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.83 million, representing a surprise of +3.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.1%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 43.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.7%.
  • Total non-performing loans: $86.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $69.78 million.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $20.21 billion compared to the $20.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-performing assets: $127.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.56 million.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Net Interest Income: $211.82 million versus $202.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $42.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.89 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $214.45 million versus $206 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Home BancShares here>>>

Shares of Home BancShares have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

