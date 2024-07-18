Back to top

Synovus (SNV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Synovus Financial (SNV - Free Report) reported $306.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 46.1%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -38.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $496.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +20.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Synovus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 98.2% versus 72% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total interest earning assets - Average Balance: $54.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $55.59 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loan: 0.3% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $256.11 million compared to the $318.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-performing Assets: $256.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $334.13 million.
  • Total non-interest revenue: -$128.85 million compared to the $40.79 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $436.35 million compared to the $426 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $435 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $422.53 million.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $3.94 million compared to the $3.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Capital markets income: $15.08 million versus $6.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Card fees: $19.42 million versus $19.84 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Synovus have returned +22.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

