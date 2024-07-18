Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Northern Technologies International (NTIC - Free Report) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Astronics (ATRO - Free Report) is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Polaris (PII - Free Report) designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

auto-tires-trucks industrial-products