3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

DFA US Core Equity 1 I (DFEOX - Free Report) has a 0.15% expense ratio and 0.12% management fee. DFEOX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 14% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth (FSBDX - Free Report) : 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSBDX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 22.63% over the last five years, FSBDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Discovery I (ODIIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.67%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 10.9%. ODIIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


