Textron (TXT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Textron (TXT - Free Report) reported $3.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $1.54 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +3.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Textron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Textron eAviation: $9 million versus $9.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.2% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell: $794 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $818.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems: $323 million versus $312.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation: $1.48 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Revenues- Finance: $12 million compared to the $12.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing: $3.52 billion compared to the $3.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial: $914 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $965.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
  • Segment Profit- Textron Aviation: $195 million compared to the $188.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Bell: $82 million versus $82.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Textron Systems: $35 million versus $37.28 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment profit- Industrial: $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.56 million.
  • Segment profit- Manufacturing: $336 million compared to the $338.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Textron have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

